Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.16 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Entegris worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,779. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.