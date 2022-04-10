Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. 11,181,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.