Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.62. 1,971,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.14 and a 200 day moving average of $284.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $244.16 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.