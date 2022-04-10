Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.30. The stock had a trading volume of 559,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.95 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

