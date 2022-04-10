Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,761 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average is $127.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

