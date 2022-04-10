Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

