Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.85.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. 922,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,831. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

