Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 15,542 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

WMB traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $34.42. 7,596,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,395. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $34.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.