Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 19,651 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,708,000 after acquiring an additional 398,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

