Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,413 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $94.57. 3,660,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

