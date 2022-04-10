Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,331. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

