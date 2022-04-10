Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,701,000 after purchasing an additional 747,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,531,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,543,000 after purchasing an additional 709,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,448,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.