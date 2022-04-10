Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.96. 6,406,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,887,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

