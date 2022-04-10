Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $547.12. The stock had a trading volume of 367,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

