Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

