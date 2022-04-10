Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,353 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.32.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

