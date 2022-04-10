Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 169,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of IYE traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,597. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

