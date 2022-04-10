Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
