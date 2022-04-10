Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,916,000 after buying an additional 438,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,585,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. 14,728,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

