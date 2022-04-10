Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,812 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,838 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.15.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,460. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $104.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

