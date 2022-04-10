Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.57.

WTFC traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 395,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

