Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

BA traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,580,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.85. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

