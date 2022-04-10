Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,395 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock worth $48,643,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

BX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.28. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

