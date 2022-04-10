Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,504 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.82. 1,570,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

