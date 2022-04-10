Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $317.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,397. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.45. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

