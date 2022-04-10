Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,716 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

WH stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.27. 404,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,822. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

