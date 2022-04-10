Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

