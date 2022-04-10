Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,137,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

