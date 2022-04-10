Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.51

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 305980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a market capitalization of C$119.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39.

In related news, Director Robert Wares bought 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,636,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,555,363.66. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 406,500 shares of company stock worth $148,155.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

