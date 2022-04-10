Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Overstock.com reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Overstock.com stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,876. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.92.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,569 shares of company stock valued at $859,615 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.