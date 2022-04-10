PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $100.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

