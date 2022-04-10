Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $15.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,962,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,655,180. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 239,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,124,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 198,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

