Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on April 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06.

PRMRF opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

