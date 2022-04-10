Paybswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $160,928.92 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a total market cap of $160,928.92 and approximately $297.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 428% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.46 or 0.07563238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,257.13 or 0.99731158 BTC.

Paybswap Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

