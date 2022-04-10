PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $168.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.43.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

