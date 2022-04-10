Peter Fante Sells 5,631 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $284,309.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $50.49 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -721.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

