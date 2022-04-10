Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.