Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

PM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,086,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. The company has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

