Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.87% of OneSpaWorld worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSW. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock remained flat at $$10.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 659,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.34.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

