Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,085. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

