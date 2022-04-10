Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 513.7% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 53,845 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 460.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,328. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95.

