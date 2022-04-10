Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 131,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.15.

VLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,460. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

