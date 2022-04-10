Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 46,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $272,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,429,100. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. 1,083,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

