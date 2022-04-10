Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 3,294.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 370,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $55.32 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

