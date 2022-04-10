Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.85. 774,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

