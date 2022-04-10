Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $72.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

