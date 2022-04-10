Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,531 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,249,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,458,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

