Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Sage Therapeutics worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.16.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 673,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,706. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $80.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

