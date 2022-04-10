Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 11,568 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,395 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. 2,769,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,302. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

