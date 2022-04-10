Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,465 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 123,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.62. 1,608,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

